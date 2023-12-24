An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Capt. Matt Radde treats a dairy cow on the Salvadoran cavalry base during Beyond the Horizon 2013 in El Tamarindo, El Salvador, June 1, 2013. The U.S. Southern Command sponsors the joint field training and humanitarian exercise, which provides engineering, construction and health care services to communities. Radde is assigned to the 994th Medical Detachment (Veterinarian Services).

COW CARE

