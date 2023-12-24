COW CARE

U.S. Army Capt. Matt Radde treats a dairy cow on the Salvadoran cavalry base during Beyond the Horizon 2013 in El Tamarindo, El Salvador, June 1, 2013. The U.S. Southern Command sponsors the joint field training and humanitarian exercise, which provides engineering, construction and health care services to communities. Radde is assigned to the 994th Medical Detachment (Veterinarian Services).