OVERLAPPING LEGS

U.S. Navy Petty 3rd Class Matthew Kelley competes against the Latvian navy soccer team during a Baltops 2013 tournament in Ventspils, Latvia, June 9, 2013. The annual, multinational exercise is designed to enhance maritime capabilities and interoperability with partner nations to promote maritime safety and security in the Baltic Sea. Kelley is assigned to the amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney.