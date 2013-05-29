EXAM EMOTION

U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Brice, left, examines a child while U.S. Army Spc. Souheil Sarrouh provides comfort during medical training as part of Beyond the Horizon-Panama 2013 in Catina, Panama, May 29, 2013. The exercise, sponsored by U.S. Southern Command and led by U.S. Army South, deploys U.S. military engineers and medical personnel for training while providing humanitarian and civic assistance. Brice, a physician, and Sarrouh, a combat medic, are assigned to the 256th Combat Support Hospital.