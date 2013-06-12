An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps Sgt. Luis Remache, right, offers words of encouragement to Boston Marathon bombing victim J.P. Norden during Norden's visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., June 12, 2013. Norden and his brother, Paul Norden, each lost a leg, and were pelted with shrapnel during the second blast at the April 15 marathon while shielding others from the first blast.

ENCOURAGING WORDS

