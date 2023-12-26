An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, makes remarks as Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, far left, looks on during a reception for foreign defense attaches at the State Department in Washington, D.C., June 11, 2013. Hosted by Defense Intelligence Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, the reception marks the introduction of the attache corps to Defense Department leaders.

DEMPSEY REMARKS

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, makes remarks as Deputy Defense Secretary Ash Carter, far left, looks on during a reception for foreign defense attaches at the State Department in Washington, D.C., June 11, 2013. Hosted by Defense Intelligence Agency Director Army Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, the reception marks the introduction of the attache corps to Defense Department leaders.

Photo Gallery