DANCE PARTNERS

U.S. Navy Lt. John Tarr, a chaplain, and students from the Navutoka Government Primary School dance to a performance by the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band during Pacific Partnership 2013 in Navutoka, Tonga, June 14, 2013. The exercise brings together host governments, the U.S. military, partner nation militaries and nongovernmental organization volunteers to prepare for disasters and build relationships in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.