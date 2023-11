PARADE GREETINGS

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, center, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Marine Corps Commandant Gen. James F. Amos, far right, and Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bryan B. Battaglia, back left, the chairman's senior enlisted advisor, greet Marines during the Marine Corps evening parade at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2013.