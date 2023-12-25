An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Army Capt. David Mcknight, a veterinarian, helps hold a cow as it receives a tag at Tupou College during Pacific Partnership 2013, a mission in Toloa, Tonga, June 14, 2013. The mission brings together host governments, the U.S. military, partner nation militaries and nongovernmental organization volunteers to prepare for disasters and build relationships in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

COW CREW

U.S. Army Capt. David Mcknight, a veterinarian, helps hold a cow as it receives a tag at Tupou College during Pacific Partnership 2013, a mission in Toloa, Tonga, June 14, 2013. The mission brings together host governments, the U.S. military, partner nation militaries and nongovernmental organization volunteers to prepare for disasters and build relationships in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Photo Gallery