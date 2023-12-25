COW CREW

U.S. Army Capt. David Mcknight, a veterinarian, helps hold a cow as it receives a tag at Tupou College during Pacific Partnership 2013, a mission in Toloa, Tonga, June 14, 2013. The mission brings together host governments, the U.S. military, partner nation militaries and nongovernmental organization volunteers to prepare for disasters and build relationships in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.