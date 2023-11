RAID EVENT

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Roger Skilling operates an assault amphibious vehicle during a simulated amphibious raid event with Thai marines during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2013 in Hat Yao, Thailand, June 10, 2013. Skilling is assigned to the 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, attached to Combat Assault Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force.