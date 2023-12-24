An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A U.S. Marine rappels from a UH-1N Huey helicopter during a rope exercise as part of Eager Lion 2013 on King Faisal Air Base, Jordan, June 11, 2013. The multinational exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships, and enhance security and stability in the region by responding to modern-day security scenarios. The helicopter is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266.

ROPE RAPPELLING

A U.S. Marine rappels from a UH-1N Huey helicopter during a rope exercise as part of Eager Lion 2013 on King Faisal Air Base, Jordan, June 11, 2013. The multinational exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships, and enhance security and stability in the region by responding to modern-day security scenarios. The helicopter is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266.

Photo Gallery