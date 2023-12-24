ROPE RAPPELLING

A U.S. Marine rappels from a UH-1N Huey helicopter during a rope exercise as part of Eager Lion 2013 on King Faisal Air Base, Jordan, June 11, 2013. The multinational exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships, and enhance security and stability in the region by responding to modern-day security scenarios. The helicopter is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266.