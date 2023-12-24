An official website of the United States Government 
Dr. Abi O’Connor, left, and Army Capt. Cherise Neu, examine Junior, a Tonga Defense Force horse, during a Pacific Partnership 2013 veterinary civic action project in Tonga. June 20, 2013. Working at the invitation of each host nation, Pacific Partnership is joined by partner nations Australia, Canada, Colombia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and New Zealand to strengthen disaster response preparedness around the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. O'Connor is a volunteer with World Vets.

VET CARE

