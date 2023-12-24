An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Sweeney exchanges greetings with an Afghan boy while providing security in the town of Saka near Bagram Airfield in Parwan province, Afghanistan, June 13, 2013. Sweeney is assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Security Forces Group. U.S. airmen from that unit and the 577th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron worked together to rebuild a road connecting Saka and Payan Janqadam.

SECURITY GREETING

