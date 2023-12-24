FIRST VISIT

U.S. Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, left, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Vietnamese Army Senior Lt. Gen. Do Ba Ty, vice minister of national defense, render a salute during the playing of the national anthem at the Pentagon, June 20, 2013. Navy Cmdr. Scott McIlnay, a Dempsey spokesman, said the occasion marks the first time a Vietnamese chief of defense has visited the Pentagon.