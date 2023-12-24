An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Pfc. James Sneed fires his M4 carbine at a target during nuclear, biological and chemical training at a small arms complex on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 17, 2013. Sneed is assigned to Company B, 3rd Battalion, Airborne, 509th Infantry Regiment. The soldiers conducted the training, which included personal and early warning equipment use and decontamination procedures.

CARBINE FIRE

