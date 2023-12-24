An official website of the United States Government 
An AH-1W Super Cobra helicopter and UH-1Y Huey helicopter fly off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, toward Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, during maintenance and readiness flights, June 13, 2013. The training was designed to challenge aircraft maintenance crews to maintain high levels of readiness on aircraft such as AH-1W Super Cobras, UH-1Y Hueys and CH-53E Super Stallions helicopters.

TRAINING FLIGHTS

