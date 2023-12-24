An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Chief Petty Officer Jonard Sygaco monitors the departure of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the flight deck of the USS George Washington in the Pacific Ocean, June 23, 2013. The George Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

SUNSET MONITOR

Navy Chief Petty Officer Jonard Sygaco monitors the departure of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the flight deck of the USS George Washington in the Pacific Ocean, June 23, 2013. The George Washington and its embarked air wing, Carrier Air Wing 5, provide a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interest of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Photo Gallery