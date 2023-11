OUT OF CONTROL

Colorado National Guardsmen get an aerial view from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter of the massive fire wall burning out of control from the East Peak fire near La Veta, Colo., June 21, 2013. The soldiers, National Guardsmen, are assigned to the Colorado Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th Aviation Regiment, stationed on Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colo.