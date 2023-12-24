SHARED PERSPECTIVE

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center right, poses with former defense secretaries, from left, Frank C. Carlucci, William J. Perry, James R. Schlesinger and Harold Brown, and Henry Kissinger, far right, former secretary of state, for a group photo after a meeting of the Defense Policy Board at the Pentagon, June 18, 2013. During the meeting, the leaders discussed the challenges faced by the Defense Department while Hagel received some perspective from his predecessors.