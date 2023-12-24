An official website of the United States Government 
COLORFUL ASSAULT

U.S. Marines from the USS Tortuga use amphibious assault vehicles, smoke flares and explosives for an amphibious assault during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training 2013 off the coast of Malaysia, June 21, 2013. CARAT is a series of bilateral military exercises between the U.S. Navy and the armed forces of Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Timore-Leste.

