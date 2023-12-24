GETTING UNDERWAY U.S. Navy sailors lower the American flag as they get underway after concluding exercise Baltic Operations 2013 in Kiel, Germany, June 25, 2013. The sailors are assigned to the amphibious command ship USS Mount Whitney. BALTOPS is an annual multinational exercise to enhance maritime capabilities and interoperability with partner nations, and promote maritime safety and security in the Baltic Sea. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 919030-D-TUK35-794.jpg Photo Gallery