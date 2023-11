SIDEWAYS SWING

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ben Hudson climbs off the wing of an AV-8B Harrier jet aircraft after moving it aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard in the East China Sea, June 26, 2013. The Richard is conducting routine joint operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. Hudson is assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.