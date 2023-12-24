9/11 MONUMENT

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, left, looks over a 9/11 monument made from a remnant of the World Trade Center with Army Gen. Charles H. Jacoby Jr., commander of U.S. Northern Command, outside Northcom headquarters on Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo., June 27, 2013. Hagel also plans to visit the North American Aerospace Defense Command and meet with leaders to discuss issues such as homeland defense, integrated air and missile defense, U.S. - Mexico military-to-military relations.