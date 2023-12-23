CHAIRMAN'S REMARKS

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, holds up a phone that allows him to operate with voice and data in the classified environment no matter where he is. Joking that the phone “would make even Batman and James Bond a bit jealous,” Dempsey used it to illustrate a point about the military's role in cyberspace and the threat that cyberattacks pose during remarks at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., June 27, 2013.