ARMBAR ACTION

U.S. Army Reserve Cpl. Francis Kvarta uses the armbar technique on Staff Sgt. Joshua Skelton to end the match during the noncommissioned officer portion of the Modern Army Combative Tournament during the 2013 Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition on Fort McCoy, Wis., June27, 2013. Kvarta is assigned to 99th Regional Support Command, and Skelton to 75th Training Command.