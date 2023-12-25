An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Thomas washes an SH-60B Seahawk helicopter aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey in the Arabian Sea, June 26, 2013. The Monterey is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. Thomas is assigned to the Vipers of Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Light 48.

HAWK WASHING

