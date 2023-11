ALL CLEAR

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Cassandra Collier signals to a French Armee De Terre SA 380 Puma helicopter as it prepares to land aboard the USS Pearl Harbor in the Pacific Ocean, June 28, 2013. The Pearl Harbor, underway for Pacific Partnership 2013, conducted flight deck qualifications with the helicopter while departing Noumea, New Caledonia.