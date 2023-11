REMOTE RUINS

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class William Neason, left, and U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Stephen T. Desmond, right, patrol through the ruins of a 200-year-old castle during Operation Northern Lion in Mohammad Abad village in Helmand province, Afghanistan, June 24, 2013. Neason, a hospital corpsman, and Desmond are assigned to Georgian Liaison Team-9.