CHANGE OF COMMAND

Army Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, incoming commander of U.S. Army Pacific, returns the unit's colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Frank M. Leota during a change-of-command ceremony on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, July 2, 2013. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Ray Odierno presided over the ceremony in which Brooks succeeded Lt. Gen. Francis J. Wiercinski as commander.