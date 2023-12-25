'FREEDOM SONG'

Singer and songwriter Neil Diamond gives his first live performance of his new single, “Freedom Song (They'll Never Take us Down),” during a game between the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2013. Deanie Dempsey, wife of Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, stands second from the left. The Nationals won 8-5.