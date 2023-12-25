An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. sailors prepare to attach pallets to an SH-60B Seahawk helicopter during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Preble in the Pacific Ocean, July 7, 2013. The Preble is on patrol in the 7th Fleet area of operations supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 49.

PALLET PREP

