PALLET PREP

U.S. sailors prepare to attach pallets to an SH-60B Seahawk helicopter during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Preble in the Pacific Ocean, July 7, 2013. The Preble is on patrol in the 7th Fleet area of operations supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The helicopter is assigned to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron 49.