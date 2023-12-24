RADIO MESSAGE

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Ricardo Arrequin, right, adjusts U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Arnold H. Cabral's gear as he relays a radio message during Operation Northern Lion II in Helmand province, Afghanistan, July 3, 2013. Arrequin, a hospital corpsman, and Cabral are assigned to Georgian Liaison Team 9. The Georgian soldiers led the operation to deter insurgents, establish a presence and gather human intelligence in the area.