OSPREY ACTION

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey taxis before transporting U.S. Marines and Georgian soldiers conducting operation Northern Lion II on Camp Bastion in Afghanistan's Helmand province, July 3, 2013. The aircraft crew is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 264. The Georgian soldiers led the operation, conducted to deter insurgents, establish a presence and gather human intelligence in the area.