TORCH TOUCH

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Wendell inserts a torch into a boiler during a manual boiler check aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall in the Persian Gulf, July 8, 2013. The Hall, part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.