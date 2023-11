ONBOARD CONVERSATION

Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, talks with U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, right foreground, and Kelly Ayotte, back right, and U.S. Reps. Carol Shea-Porter, left back, and Ann McLane Kuster on an Air Force G5 aircraft en route to Washington, D.C., July 8, 2013. The elected officials represent New Hampshire.