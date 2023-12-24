An official website of the United States Government 
CRAWL QUARTERS

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Terrill Musselman works in the crawl space under the flooring below a hogan, a traditional Navajo home, during the Innovative Readiness Training's St. Michael's project near Window Rock, Ariz., July 9, 2013. Musselman is a Colorado Guardsman assigned to the 140th Civil Engineering Squadron. Military crews are working at St. Michael's Association for Special Education to improve roads, drainage and water lines.

