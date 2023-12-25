REMEMBERING A SOLDIER

U.S. soldiers hold hands during a memorial ceremony for U.S. Army Spc. Hilda I. Clayton on Forward Operating Base Gamberi, Afghanistan, July 8, 2013. Clayton, a combat cameraman, was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division's 4th Brigade Combat Team. She died while photographing Afghan soldiers July 2 as they conducted a live-fire training exercise in which a mortar weapon system failed, causing an explosion. Four Afghan soldiers also died from the incident.