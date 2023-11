ULTRASOUND EXAM

U.S. Air Force Maj. Marcus Neuffer and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Chellbie Gonzales conduct an ultrasound on the left eye of a 12-month-old boy in the Korean Hospital on Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, July 7, 2013. Neuffer, a ophthalmologist, and Gonzales, a technician, are assigned to the 455th Expeditionary Medical Group.