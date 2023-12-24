SNIPER SHOT

Army Spc. Kjirk Dixon fires during the final day of qualifications for the M110 semi-automatic sniper system on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's Grezelka Range, Alaska, July 10, 2013. Dixon is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division's Company A, 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team. The brigade's soldiers are attending the U.S. Army Mobile Sniper School, a five-week course with graded marksmanship on several sniper systems.