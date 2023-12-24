An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines brace themselves against rotor wash from an MH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer off the coast of Southern California, July 10, 2013. The Boxer is conducting a scenario-driven exercise aimed at integrating the ships of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group through a series of training events. The Marines are assigned to combat cargo.

ROTOR WASH

Marines brace themselves against rotor wash from an MH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer off the coast of Southern California, July 10, 2013. The Boxer is conducting a scenario-driven exercise aimed at integrating the ships of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group through a series of training events. The Marines are assigned to combat cargo.

Photo Gallery