ROTOR WASH Marines brace themselves against rotor wash from an MH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer off the coast of Southern California, July 10, 2013. The Boxer is conducting a scenario-driven exercise aimed at integrating the ships of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group through a series of training events. The Marines are assigned to combat cargo.