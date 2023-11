A HUSBAND'S HUG

Army Spc. Jessie Nelson hugs her husband, Matt, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., July 10, 2013. Nelson and about 230 soldiers returned home after an eight-month deployment to Afghanistan to support Operation Enduring Freedom. Nelson is an all-source intelligence analyst assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division's Headquarters Company, 4th Stryker Brigade Combat Team.