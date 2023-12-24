HUEY LANDING

A U.S. Marine Corps Huey UH-1N lands on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility, July 13, 2013. The huey is assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The Marines are deployed aboard the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group, which serves as a sea-based, expeditionary crisis response force capable of conducting amphibious operations across the full range of military operations.