WATER WEIGHT

U.S., Moroccan and Turkish soldiers work together to successfully load a pallet of water on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during sling load training on Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, July 13, 2013. The U.S. soldiers are assigned to the 1st Squadron, 38th Cavalry Regiment. The exercise was the culminating event of training to certify Multinational Battle Group East soldiers on sling load operations.