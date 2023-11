SUNSET SECURITY

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alec Blackmon provides security from a rooftop as the sun sets on Camp Oqab in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 16, 2013. Blackmon is assigned to the 439th Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron Security Forces. Camp Oqab is home to the 438th Air Expeditionary Wing, which is responsible for advising the growing Afghan air force.