COMMUNICATIONS MAINTENANCE U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jarrod Long does maintenance on communications equipment on Camp Krutke, Afghanistan, July 8, 2013. Long is assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 15, which is deployed to support Operation Enduring Freedom and various units worldwide through national force readiness, civil engineering, humanitarian assistance, and building and maintaining infrastructure. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.08 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 530372-Y-FCJ09-431.jpg Photo Gallery