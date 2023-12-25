WELDER WORK

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Adrian Aquino welds a base for a water fountain in the weld shop of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the North Arabian Sea, July 17, 2013. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility to conduct maritime security operations, theater security cooperation efforts and support missions for Operation Enduring Freedom.