COMMAND TO FIRE

Army Spc. Sylvester Rivera, right, gives the command to a fellow mortarman to load a round into a 120mm illumination mortar system during a night training mission on Camp Santiago Joint Maneuver Training Center in Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 14, 2013. Rivera, an infantryman, is assigned to the Puerto Rico National Guard's Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 296th Infantry Regiment, 101st Troop Command.