QUARTER COMPETITION

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jessie H. Sanchez, kneeling right, observes a soldier doing pushups during an Army physical fitness test, part of the Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter competition on Forward Operating Base Salerno in Khowst province, Afghanistan, July 14, 2013. Sanchez is assigned to the 101st Airborne Division's 4th Brigade Combat Team.