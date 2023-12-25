An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Navy Ensign Robert Martinez tracks an SH-60S Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 12 as it prepares to take off from the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Preble in the Coral Sea, July 22, 2013. The Preble is participating in Talisman Saber 2013, a biennial training event to improve Australian and U.S. combat readiness and interoperability as a combined task force.

SEAHAWK NOTES

