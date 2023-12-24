POINT OF VIEW An Afghan boy stands behind U.S. troops and watches as crews load barriers onto a truck on Forward Operating Base Farah as part of a civil affairs project for the Farah directorate of education in Farah City, Afghanistan, July 23, 2013. The troops are assigned to Provincial Reconstruction Team Farah. Crews will use the barriers for fencing around the Farah stadium to help protect the playing field. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 085530-C-MOH31-001.jpg Photo Gallery