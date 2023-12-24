ARABIAN LIGHTS

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Janet Lee signals to pilots assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 on the flight deck of the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey in the Arabian Gulf, July 22, 2013. The Monterey is deployed to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. Lee is a boatswain's mate.